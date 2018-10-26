Tonga puts on a party for Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan have been given the warmest and most colourful welcome of the tour so far during their visit to the Kingdom of Tonga.

The couple are not here for long but the nation nearly came to a stop for their visit.

Children were given two days off school, people took time off work and they lined the streets wherever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went.

The small Pacific nation - which is so far east it’s very close to the International Dateline - is the third country on the Royal Tour.

At a college near the capital Nuku’alofa, pupils and parents sang and danced for the couple as Prince Harry officially dedicated a forest to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project.

The powerful voices of the pupils from Tupou College carried in the air across the forest.

They’d even rehearsed a performance of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ for Harry’s return from the forest, and the Prince joined in.