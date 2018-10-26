‘Trojan horse’ antibiotic effective against drug-resistant bacteria, scientists find

A new antibiotic which acts as a “Trojan horse” has proved effective against drug-resistant bacteria, researchers have said.

Scientists say trials on 448 people with kidney or urinary tract infections found the drug cefiderocol eradicated germs just as effectively as current treatments.

The drug tricks the bacteria’s biology by binding to iron to enter cells – working much like the Trojan horse that was used to sneak the ancient Greeks into the city of Troy.

Experts say the results of the research highlight the potential of cefiderocol as a new option for treating highly resistant bacteria.

Research leader Dr Simon Portsmouth, of Shionogi Inc, said: “Cefiderocol was found to be both safe and tolerable in a population of older patients who were very ill with complex conditions and a wide range of multidrug-resistant pathogens.

“Our results support cefiderocol as a novel approach that might be used to overcome Gram-negative resistance.”