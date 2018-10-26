Voters to go to polls in Irish presidential election

Voters will go to the polls in Ireland today to elect the country’s next president.

Polling stations across the country will open at 7am and remain open until 10pm to give people the opportunity to cast their ballot.

More than 3.2 million people are entitled to vote in 40 constituencies.

The constituency with the single largest electorate in the country is Donegal, with more than 116,000 people registered to vote.

This is closely followed by Tipperary with some 110,000, and Wexford with more than 108,000.

In Dublin, more than 560,000 people are eligible to cast their ballot in the capital’s 11 constituencies.

The constituency with the smallest electorate is Dublin Central with 40,000 voters.

Six candidates are vying for the highest office in the state.

They are incumbent President Michael D Higgins, Senator Joan Freeman, Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada, and three businessmen – Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey.

The electorate will also be asked on the ballot paper whether they want to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Irish constitution.

Most islanders have already had their say as voting got under way on 12 islands off the coast of counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway on Thursday, a day ahead of the rest of the country.