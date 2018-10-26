Weather: Much colder across most parts of the country

A much colder day across most parts of the country today, with sunshine and scattered showers.

The showers will be heavy in places, with the risk of hail and thunder, as well as some sleet and snow, especially later in the day across the hills and mountains of Scotland.

Northerly winds will be strong making it feel even colder, with highs of just 7 or 8 Celsius (45-46 F) in the north, 11 Celsius (52 F) in southern England and 14 Celsius (57 F) over the Channel Islands.