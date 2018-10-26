What the papers say – October 26

Retail tycoon Sir Philip Green features on nearly every front page on Friday after he was named in Parliament as the businessman at the centre of #MeToo allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Topshop owner was identified by Lord Hain, the former Labour cabinet minister, after two days of speculation over the name of the man who had taken out an injunction against the paper.

The peer said he had been contacted by someone “intimately involved in the case” and felt a “duty” to name the businessman using parliamentary privilege, the paper adds.