- ITV Report
-
What the papers say – October 26
Retail tycoon Sir Philip Green features on nearly every front page on Friday after he was named in Parliament as the businessman at the centre of #MeToo allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse.
The Daily Telegraph reports that the Topshop owner was identified by Lord Hain, the former Labour cabinet minister, after two days of speculation over the name of the man who had taken out an injunction against the paper.
The peer said he had been contacted by someone “intimately involved in the case” and felt a “duty” to name the businessman using parliamentary privilege, the paper adds.
The Daily Mail runs with the headline: “Named and shamed”, which is echoed on the front of the Daily Express.
The Daily Mirror and The Sun say MPs have called for the businessman to be stripped of his knighthood.
Sir Philip said he “categorically and wholly denies” any suggestion he was guilty of unlawful behaviour, The Guardian reports.
And The Times says the collapse of the privacy injunction, which cost Sir Philip about £500,000 to secure, will renew controversy about how the law is being used by the wealthy to mask allegations of wrongdoing.
The same story also features on the front of the i and the Metro.
The Financial Times says the billionaire retailer became the highest-profile Briton embroiled in the global backlash against sexual harassment.