Yosemite National Park officials investigate after two visitors die in fall

Yosemite National Park officials are investigating the deaths of two people who fell from a popular overlook that allows visitors to walk to the cliff’s edge, where there is no railing.

The bodies of a man and a woman were spotted by another tourist at the park in California, spokesman Scott Gediman said.

It is still unclear when the pair fell and from what spot at Taft Point, which is 3,000ft above the famed Yosemite Valley floor, he said. They have not been identified.

Railings only exist at a small portion of the overlook, which is popular for its breathtaking views of the valley, Yosemite Falls and El Capitan, as well as fissures on the granite rock that plunge to the valley floor.

More than 10 people have died at the park this year, some from natural causes and others from falls, Mr Gediman said.