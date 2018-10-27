Chancellor Philip Hammond to unveil £28bn Budget boost for England’s roads network

Philip Hammond will announce what is being billed as the biggest ever cash injection for England’s largest roads when he delivers his annual Budget statement on Monday.

The Chancellor is expected to tell MPs that he is setting up a £28.8 billion fund to upgrade and maintain the country’s motorways and other major routes.

The programme – to run over five years from 2020 to 2025 – will be in part funded by revenues from vehicle excise duty, the first time road tax has been ring-fenced for use on the roads network.

It outstrips the £17.6 billion invested over the previous five-year period and represents a 40% increase in the budget of Highways England.

At the same time Mr Hammond will allocate a further £420 million to councils to fix potholes and carry out other repairs after a harsh winter followed by a scorching summer took its toll on the local road system.