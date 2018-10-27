Harry and Meghan attend final Invictus event – as David Beckham also watches on

David Beckham, Harry and Meghan were among the crowds watching the wheelchair basketball finals at the Invictus Games on the last day of the competition. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Australia from Tonga on Friday afternoon to watch the Netherlands and United States spar off for the last gold medal of the Games at the Quaycentre. The parents-to-be will go on to the Qudos Bank Arena at the Olympic Park complex for the closing ceremony of the Games on Saturday evening.

David Beckham was among the crowds for the final Invictus event Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

More than 500 competitors have taken part in eight days of sports in Sydney as part of Invictus – the Games for wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women. Beckham, an ambassador for the Games, has spoken of the power of sport. He said: “I know how sport can change people’s lives, I know how sport has a real power to improve people’s lives in many different ways.

