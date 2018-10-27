Helicopter belonging to Leicester City chairman crashes outside football stadium

A helicopter owned by the Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the club's football stadium, following the Premier League game against West Ham.

The incident occurred in the King Power Stadium's car park, where police cars and emergency services rushed towards an area where flames were clearly visible before the area was evacuated.

It is not known who was in the helicopter when it crashed nor what conditions they are in. It is also not clear whether anyone on the ground was affected.