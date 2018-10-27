- ITV Report
Helicopter belonging to Leicester City chairman crashes outside football stadium
A helicopter owned by the Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the club's football stadium, following the Premier League game against West Ham.
The incident occurred in the King Power Stadium's car park, where police cars and emergency services rushed towards an area where flames were clearly visible before the area was evacuated.
It is not known who was in the helicopter when it crashed nor what conditions they are in. It is also not clear whether anyone on the ground was affected.
Leicestershire Police said: "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."
Srivaddhanaprabha leaves the stadium by his helicopter, which lands in the centre circle on the pitch, after every Leicester home game.
Srivaddhanaprabha, who owns the King Power company, bought Leicester in 2010 and became chairman the following February.
Leicestershire Police confirmed emergency services were dealing with an incident near the King Power Stadium, but have not provided any further details.
Leicester City footballers Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire both tweeted praying hands emojis.
Jonathan Ashworth, Labour MP for Leicester South, tweeted: "Awful horrific scenes at @LCFC with the helicopter crash. I've been in touch with our emergency services and thanked them for responding so quickly. Our hopes and prayers for all those caught up in this desperately awful incident."
Leicester's Hospitals tweeted: "We are aware of the incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium and are supporting emergency services."