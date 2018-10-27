House prices in England's market towns ‘rising by nearly £1,000 per month’

Home buyers looking to live in one of England’s market towns face paying a typical premium of more than £41,000, a report has found.

House prices in market towns are £41,633 or 17% higher on average than they are in their surrounding county, Halifax found.

With a typical price tag of over £1 million, homes in Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, with the countryside of the Chilterns on its doorstep and London also close by, are the most expensive of all the market towns looked at.

Homes in Beaconsfield also carry the biggest premium – costing 158% or £644,995 above the Buckinghamshire county average of £408,980.