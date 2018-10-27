Thousands of migrants reject offer to stay in Mexico as they continue trek to US border

Several thousand Central American migrants have turned down a Mexican offer of benefits if they applied for refugee status and stayed in the country’s two southern-most states, vowing to continue their long trek toward the US border.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced what he called the “You are at home” plan, offering shelter, medical attention, schooling and jobs to Central Americans in Chiapas and Oaxaca states if they applied, calling it a first step toward permanent refugee status.

Authorities said more than 1,700 had already applied for refugee status.

But after one of the caravan’s longest days of walking and hanging from passing trucks, the bulk of the migrants were boisterous on Friday evening in their refusal to accept anything less than safe passage to the US border.

“Thank you” they yelled as they voted to reject the offer in a show of hands in the town of Arriaga.

They then added: “No, we’re heading north!”

Sitting at the edge of the edge of the town square, 58-year-old Oscar Sosa of San Pedro Sula, Honduras concurred.

“Our goal is not to remain in Mexico,” Mr Sosa said. “Our goal is to make it to the [US]. We want passage, that’s all.”