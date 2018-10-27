Ministers consider no-interest loans for low-income families

Low-income families could be offered access to no-interest borrowing under Government plans to prevent vulnerable individuals falling into the hands of loan sharks and costly payday lenders.

In the Budget on Monday, Chancellor Philip Hammond will announce ministers are to look at ways of partnering with debt charities and the banking industry to offer interest-free loans to those in need.

Officials say a similar scheme in Australia has proved highly successful, helping four out of five of those who took the loans to stop borrowing from payday lenders.

Ministers now want to see if such a system could be used to provide a more affordable alternative for the UK’s three million high cost credit users.