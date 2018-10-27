Plane passengers ‘wasting up to £175m a year to sit next to companions’

UK airline passengers are wasting up to £175 million each year on unnecessary allocated seating fees, new research suggests. Almost half (45%) of people who pay to sit with their companions would be seated together anyway, according to an investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The aviation regulator urged airlines to tell customers how likely it is they will be split up unless they pay extra.

Analysis of nine major airlines serving the UK found the proportion of passengers who are not separated from their group despite refusing to pay additional fees ranges from 35% on Ryanair to 12% on Flybe and TUI Airways. Allocated seating generally costs between £5 and £30 a seat, although some of the most sought-after seats cost up to £100. The CAA found between 6.8 million and 10.4 million passengers are spending between £74 million and £175 million “unnecessarily” on the fees each year. It discovered cases of passengers with reduced mobility paying extra to sit with their carer despite airline regulations meaning this should happen free of charge.

