Point of View: How I overcame my stutter to become a national speaking champion

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their opinion on stories and issues that matter to them.

As a child with a stutter, student Erin Stoner could never have imagined performing in front of thousands - let alone winning the world's largest youth speaking competition.

She struggled with speech from the age of three and dreaded reading in front of her classmates at school.

Now aged 16, Erin explains how she made it to this year's Jack Petchey "Speak Out" challenge and describes the unforgettable moment she was crowned champion.

