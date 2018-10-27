Police examine river in search for missing mother of five Sarah Wellgreen

Sarah Wellgreen was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, Kent, during the evening of Tuesday October 9. Credit: PA

A river is being searched in connection with the disappearance of a mother of five who has not been seen in over two weeks, police have said. Sarah Wellgreen, 46, was last seen on October 9 in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, Kent, and was reported missing on October 11. She has not been in touch with her family since. Kent Police said: “Marine search unit officers are currently searching the River Darent in Dartford town centre in connection with the disappearance and potential murder of New Ash Green mother of five, Sarah Wellgreen."

Ms Wellgreen has been missing since October 9. Credit: Kent Police

Sarah is described as being white, around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with green eyes and straight, brown, shoulder-length hair. On Friday, officers searched drains and used a drone to assist with their enquiries around the town of Dartford.

Police officers in Scratchers Lane near Fawkham, on Friday during the inquiry into the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen Credit: PA

Detective Inspector Chris Greenstreet said: “Our officers are continuing to carry out searches, which include Dartford town centre and areas near Fawkham, in connection with the disappearance and potential murder of New Ash Green mother of five Sarah Wellgreen. “Officers are being assisted by Kent Fire and Rescue Service personnel with their drone. “In Dartford, Kent County Council contractors have assisted with the examination of drains and Dartford Borough Council have also helped officers with ongoing searches.” The town is around nine miles from New Ash Green. Earlier in the week, police appealed to the public who may have any video footage from the night Sarah went missing to come forward.

Officers have already searched drains in connection with Ms Wellgreen's disappearance. Credit: PA