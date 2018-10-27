Scottish air passenger duty changes ‘could reduce public service funding’

Reducing the tax paid by passengers on flights from Scotland’s airports could reduce cash public services by £780 million, it has been claimed.

The Scottish Government had aimed to replace Air Passenger Duty (APD) with an Air Departure Tax (ADT), set at half the current rate.

However, it said plans to continue exempting journeys from airports in the Highlands and Islands required EU approval under state aid rules.

Control over aviation tax was handed to the Scottish Parliament as part of the latest phase of devolution.

Figures provided by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) indicate APD is expected to raise around £1.6 billion by 2023/24.

However, projections suggested cutting the tax by at least 50% in the 2019/20 Scottish Government budget and retaining that level for the following five years until 2023/24 would lead to forecast revenues being reduced to £780 million.