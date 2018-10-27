Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at US synagogue

A suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, say police. Three officers were among "multiple casualties" shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area on Saturday. Police spokesman Chris Togneri said police have no more information at this time because they are still trying to clear the building and figure out if any more threats exist.

The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Credit: Google Street View

Commander Jason Lando said the public should "shelter in place" and report any unusual activity. Pittsburgh Police tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection.

US President Donald Trump tweeted in response to the shooting, warning followers to "beware of active shooter". Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called the shooting an "absolute tragedy." He said: "We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life.

Police respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Credit: PA