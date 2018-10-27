Temperatures will return to normal after first snow of winter

Temperatures will return to normal next week after parts of the UK saw snow during the first cold snap of the year.

Snow was seen in higher parts of Scotland and north-east England on Saturday in what one meteorologist called “some of the coldest October days in a decade”.

But after the freeze, while temperatures will stay cool, they will begin to climb as we head into next week.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson told the Press Association things will remain chilly overnight into Sunday, but “it’s not going to be excessively cold” reaching “about minus three or four in rural Scotland and Northern Ireland”.

He explained: “It’s going to be a better day for most tomorrow with less snow around.