130,000 people gather in Taiwan for gay pride parade

Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Taiwan’s capital for the city’s annual gay pride parade ahead of referendums next month that will determine whether same-sex marriages will be recognised on the island.

In a first for Asia, Taiwan’s Constitutional Court ruled in favour of same-sex marriage in May 2017, punctuating a long campaign by advocates for gay rights in one of the continent’s most liberal democracies.

Authorities were given two years to either enact or amend relevant laws, failing which same-sex couples could have their marriages recognised by submitting a written document.