What the papers say – October 27

Sir Philip Green continues to feature prominently on the front pages on Saturday. The Times reports that Lord Hain, who named Sir Philip as the businessman at the centre of #MeToo allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse, had been condemned by senior lawyers after it emerged that he is a paid adviser to the law firm that opposed the injunction.

The Daily Telegraph highlights the role of Baroness Brady, businesswoman and star of the BBC’s The Apprentice, as chairman of Taveta, the holding company of Arcadia.

The Daily Mail reports that a former minister accused Sir Philip of bullying her, while The Sun claims Simon Cowell is trying to force the businessman out of his entertainment company.

In other news, the Daily Mirror declares a double victory, reporting that Philip Hammond is set to announce a £1.5 billion boost for the high street, while a new opt-out system for organ donation moved a step closer to becoming law.

The i also leads on the high street funding announcement, and says the Chancellor is set to slash shop rates.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports that millions of women are in line for a pension boost following a High Court ruling.

And the Financial Times says Wall Street is heading for its worst month since the financial crisis after discouraging forecasts from big technology groups triggered a wider sell-off.