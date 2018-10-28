Brazil begins voting for next president with far-right Congressman Jair Bolsonaro ahead in polls

Polls ahead of Sunday’s vote showed Mr Bolsonaro with a 10-point advantage. But the race appears to be tightening, as just weeks before he had an 18-point lead.

Voters are choosing between far-right Congressman Jair Bolsonaro and former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad.

Voting for the presidency is in full swing in Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation.

Mr Bolsonaro cast his vote in Rio de Janeiro, which he represents in Congress. Mr Haddad was expected to vote later on Sunday in Sao Paulo.

During the first round of voting on October 7, Mr Bolsonaro secured 46% compared to 29% for Mr Haddad.

Mr Bolsonaro has promised to crack down on crime and overhaul the economy.

Mr Haddad has promised a continuation of many progressive policies of his Workers’ Party, which governed from 2003 to 2016.