Council bids to save historic seaside Winter Gardens

A coastal council is seeking an investor and operator to run the UK’s last surviving seaside Victorian cast iron and glass winter gardens as a tourist attraction. The Grade II*-listed Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, was listed as one of the UK’s 10 most endangered buildings in 2018 by the Victorian Society, and it has been closed since 2008. It was built in Torquay, Devon, between 1878 and 1881 then dismantled in sections and transported by barge to Norfolk in 1904.

An interior view of the structure Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The structure was re-erected by Wellington Pier in the resort’s Golden Mile and not a single pane of glass was broken in the removal, it is said. Its pyramidal roof stands 83ft high above the west end. Originally used to house plant life, the structure has also served as a roller skating rink, concert hall, children’s amusement venue and even a German beer garden over the years. Great Yarmouth Borough Council is seeking an investor or an operator, or even both to restore the Winter Gardens as a temperate plant house or for another suitable use.

Councillors want an investor to run the building as a tourist attraction Credit: Joe Giddens/PA