David Beckham and Prince Of Wales to honour courage at Pride Of Britain Awards

David Beckham and The Prince of Wales will honour amazing individuals at the Pride of Britain Awards. The expert divers who risked their lives to rescue 12 Thai footballers who had become trapped in a flooded are to be honoured at the ceremony. Stars will celebrate the bravery of outstanding individuals, including a young girl who raised thousands from her hospital bed and a teenager who saved his father’s life at sea. The Prince Of Wales, Beckham and Simon Cowell are among the celebrities recognising the courage and dedication of award winners. Ellie Goulding, Michael Sheen, Amanda Holden, the cast of Strictly Come Dancing and members of the England football will be at the ceremony on Monday evening. Carol Vorderman is hosting the evening of special stories. She said: “Pride of Britain is a very important part of my life. I’m thrilled that it’s become a staple part of British culture. “I never fail to be humbled by those who have often turned a tragedy into something pretty magnificent.”

The Prince of Wales will be among the celebrities at the Pride of Britain awards Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

The winners include Child Of Courage Ella Chadwick, 11, who has raised £3,000 for the hospital where she has been treated for nephrotic syndrome, which has led to her undergoing 40 operations. She has made hundreds of get well cards for other sick children. Joe Rowlands, 14, has been named as the Teenager Of Courage award winner after he dove into freezing seas to drag his unconscious father to safety after they capsized on a kayaking trip. Divers who braved the flooded tunnels of a cave network where a team of 12 young footballers had become trapped in Thailand have been honoured with an Outstanding Bravery Award. They brought food and supplies through the caves before bringing every young boy out to safety. The Special Recognition award has been given to Emma Picton-Jones, 29, who was left widowed when her partner Dan took his own life following a long struggle with depression. She founded a charitable trust to support people in rural communities with mental health issues and has raised £75,000 for the cause. The 87-year-old Icolyn Smith, known as “Ma Smith”, moved to Britain from Jamaica in 1965 and has dedicated her life to helping the homeless with food and clothing at her soup kitchen, serving 45,000 meals to date. She has been named a Community Partner.

