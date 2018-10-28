Flying Scotsman makes special trip to honour former owner

Flying Scotsman is to make a memorial trip to honour the man credited with rescuing the locomotive from the US.

Sir William McAlpine, who bought the world-famous steam locomotive for £25,000 in 1973, died in March.

Ticket sales for the trip on January 11 will fund a one-year engineering traineeship for a young person to learn how to maintain the engine.

The journey from London King’s Cross to York will be Flying Scotsman’s first run of the new year.

DB Cargo, Network Rail and LNER will also permanently rename a Class 90 electric locomotive in his memory.