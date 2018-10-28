German governing parties punished in state election

Germany’s governing parties have lost significant support in a state election marked by discontent with infighting in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s national government.

Projections showed Mrs Merkel’s conservatives heading for an extremely lacklustre win in the vote for the central Hesse region’s state legislature.

Her centre-left governing partners were on course for a dismal result, running neck-and-neck with the Greens for second place.

The result has prompted calls for the chancellor’s administration to get its act together quickly.

Mrs Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union was defending its 19-year hold on Hesse, previously a stronghold of the centre-left Social Democrats, the chancellor’s federal coalition partners in Berlin.

There was widespread pre-election speculation that a disastrous result for either or both parties could further destabilise the national government, prompting calls for the Social Democrats to walk out and possibly endangering Mrs Merkel’s own position.

Andrea Nahles, the Social Democrats’ leader, said that “the state of the government is unacceptable”.