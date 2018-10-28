Green rejects abuse claims saying he never meant to cause offence

Topshop boss Sir Philip Green has dismissed rejected allegations of racial abuse and sexual harassment of staff insisting he never meant to cause offence.

After he was named in Parliament as the businessman at the centre of the #MeToo claims, Sir Philip complained he had been used for “target practice”.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, he described the past days as a “horror story” and said the furore was “injuring” his business.

On Thursday, former Labour cabinet minister Lord Hain used parliamentary privilege to name the retail tycoon as the individual behind a legal injunction preventing the Daily Telegraph publishing “confidential information” from five employees.

Sir Philip, who is staying in a health resort in Tucson, Arizona, acknowledged that during his years in business he had engaged in “some banter” but said there was never any intent to be offensive.