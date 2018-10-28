Hammond loosens Budget purse strings after May declares austerity is over

Philip Hammond will announce a £2 billion increase in funding for mental health services as he delivers what is expected to be his final Budget before Britain leaves the EU. After weeks of turmoil over Brexit, Tory MPs will be looking to the Chancellor to raise party morale with his annual financial statement on Monday. He is expected to respond to Theresa May’s declaration in her Conservative Party conference speech that the era of austerity was finally ending with a cautious loosening of the public spending purse strings.

Theresa May delivering her speech at the Conservative conference Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

However he coupled it with a warning at the weekend that the measures he is setting out depend on a successful outcome to the Brexit negotiations with Brussels. In the event of a no-deal break with the EU, he said he would be forced to tear up his plans and institute an emergency budget, while setting the economy on a “new direction”. That prompted renewed accusations from Labour that ministers are preparing to turn Britain into a low tax, low regulation offshore economy along the lines of Singapore. Mr Hammond insisted that was not the outcome he expected and he remained confident there would be an agreement with Brussels.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Chancellor goes to the Commons buoyed by an estimated £13 billion windfall due to better-than-expected Government borrowing figures. It is thought he will announce extra cash for roads – with a £28.8 billion five-year programme of investment in major routes – broadband, social care and the armed forces, as well as help for small retailers. The additional funding for mental health will be used to pay for the provision of support in every major A&E department, as well as more specialist ambulances and school mental health teams. Labour – which is calling for a massive increase in spending to reverse what it says is the damage caused by austerity – was sceptical, suggesting some of the money was simply recycling previous announcements.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA