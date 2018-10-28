Hammond’s £2bn Budget boost for mental health crisis services

The Government is to inject an additional £2 billion a year into providing crisis services In England for people suffering mental health problems, Philip Hammond will announce.

The Chancellor will use the Budget on Monday to set out the first stage of the NHS’s long-term plan to achieve “parity of care” between physical and mental health.

The extra cash will help pay for the provision of “comprehensive” mental health support in every major NHS A&E department, ensuring anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can get rapid specialist help.

Officials say it will be backed up with more mental health ambulances and the establishment of dedicated mental health teams in schools, linking them to other support services.

Callers to NHS 111 will be directed to support services 24 hours a day and there will be greater access to services in the community, such as “crisis cafes” where people can get help without going to A&E.