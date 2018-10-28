Health Committee questions spending and leadership of integration authorities

The spending decisions and leadership of key organisations set up to transform care in Scotland have been questioned by MSPs. Holyrood’s Health Committee has been examining the work of integration authorities (IAs), which were established in 2016 to bring together health and social care in to a single, integrated system. But MSPs on the committee said IAs – who spend some £8 billion a year of public cash – were “taking allocation and investment decisions without assessing, or even possessing the ability to assess the relationship between the effectiveness of spending on outcomes”. This was branded “unacceptable” by the committee. In a new report, the MSPs noted some IAs were leaving cash allocated for tackling mental health and dealing with drug and alcohol problems unspent.

Holyrood Health and Sport Committee convener Lewis Macdonald Credit: David Cheskin/PA

They raised concerns the bodies were “not providing the clear leadership, direction and authority required”. Committee convener Lewis Macdonald said: “The successful integration of health and social care is one of the biggest challenges facing us. It is clear that transformational change is required in the sector in order for us to meet long term challenges such as our aging population. This requires those in charge to use the powers Parliament has given them and drive change. “It is vital that the significant budget for health and social care is spent efficiently and effectively. It is unacceptable that this is not happening and the committee is calling on this to change.” The report said that while there was a statutory requirement for IAs to report on how they had used resources to achieve improvements in health and wellbeing, it was “unacceptable this is not being done”. With the Scottish Government working towards providing more care in the community and away from hospitals, the report found there had been a “modest shift” in the way budgets are spent in the three years IAs have been in operation. But it said while there had been “progress in shifting the budgets towards community healthcare, this appears to be at the expense of family health services/prescribing and social care, rather than resulting from a reduction in hospital expenditure, which is showing an increased proportion of spend”. The report went on to note: “To date, some IAs have spent less than the budget that has been allocated to these services. Given concerns raised regarding mental health service provision we find it difficult to understand why this is the case.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.