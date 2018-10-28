Advertisement ITV Report 28 October 2018 at 7:55pm Diwali Festival of Lights comes to Trafalgar Square Diwali in Trafalgar Square. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gathered in central London to celebrate the Diwali Festival of Lights. The colourful display drew a huge crowd to Trafalgar Square. Hindus, Sikhs and Jains gather in Trafalgar Square. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA The celebration opened under sunny skies in the capital. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA The line-up included music and dance. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA There were also workshops for the whole family, plus food and crafts. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Workshops included how to put on a sari. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA And dancing like Bollywood stars. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA London mayor Sadiq Khan attended the event and led a minute’s silence for those who died in the First World War Credit: Mark Allan/ Royal British Legion/PA Last updated Sun 28 Oct 2018 Religion Diwali Hindu Share Tweet Plus Reddit