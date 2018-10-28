Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Diwali Festival of Lights comes to Trafalgar Square

Diwali in Trafalgar Square. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gathered in central London to celebrate the Diwali Festival of Lights.

The colourful display drew a huge crowd to Trafalgar Square.

Hindus, Sikhs and Jains gather in Trafalgar Square. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
The celebration opened under sunny skies in the capital. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
The line-up included music and dance. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
There were also workshops for the whole family, plus food and crafts. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
Workshops included how to put on a sari. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
And dancing like Bollywood stars. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
London mayor Sadiq Khan attended the event and led a minute’s silence for those who died in the First World War Credit: Mark Allan/ Royal British Legion/PA