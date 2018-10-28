Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha among five killed in helicopter crash

Leicester City owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday, the club has confirmed.

A statement revealed "with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart" that Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people killed when his helicopter crashed in a car park outside the ground. No one on-board survived.

The statement added: "Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the Club that is now his legacy."

Two members of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, also died along with pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

The club's ELF Cup game against Southampton on Tuesday has been postponed, along with the development squad's fixture against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup.

The club thanked the "football family, whose thoughtful messages of support and solidarity have been deeply appreciated at this difficult time."