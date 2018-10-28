- ITV Report
Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha among five killed in helicopter crash
Leicester City owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday, the club has confirmed.
A statement revealed "with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart" that Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people killed when his helicopter crashed in a car park outside the ground. No one on-board survived.
The statement added: "Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the Club that is now his legacy."
Two members of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, also died along with pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.
The club's ELF Cup game against Southampton on Tuesday has been postponed, along with the development squad's fixture against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup.
The club thanked the "football family, whose thoughtful messages of support and solidarity have been deeply appreciated at this difficult time."
The helicopter crashed outside the club's King Power Stadium car park just after 8.30pm on Saturday, following their Premier League game against West Ham.
Scores of flowers appeared outside the King Power Stadium on Sunday, from football fans paying their respects to the man behind the club's Premier League title win.
Under his ownership the club rose out of the Championship and eventually won the Premier League for the first time in its history in 2015-16, defying odds of 5,000-1.
The 60-year-old is also praised for his charity work, donating £2 million towards a new children’s hospital.
Tributes from the world of sport and beyond poured in on social media following the club's statement, with Leicester City defender Harry Maguire saying he will "never forget the Chairman’s support".
Writing on Twitter, Piers Morgan referred to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha as a "miracle man" while England footballer Luke Shaw wrote "a true hero has been lost".
Leicestershire Police has said the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) will now be leading the investigation into the circumstances of the helicopter crash.
A book of condolence, which will be shared with the Srivaddhanaprabha family, will be opened at King Power Stadium from 8am on Tuesday 30 October for supporters wishing to further pay tribute.
Supporters unable to visit the stadium can leave a message in an online book of condolence, which will be made available via lcfc.com.