Leicester helicopter crash revives memories of Chelsea vice-chairman tragedy

The crash of the helicopter often used by Leicester City’s owner may bring back chilling memories for Chelsea football fans whose vice-chairman Matthew Harding was killed in 1996.

Last week – October 22 – marked 22 years since Mr Harding died when his helicopter crashed as he travelled back from a League Cup tie at Bolton. Friends and fellow supporters Ray Deane, Tony Burridge, John Bauldie and Mick Goss were also killed.

Mr Harding was a Chelsea fan from childhood and was such a passionate supporter of the club that his arrival on the board in 1994 saw him make millions of pounds available to the building of a new stand and for player recruitment.

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City FC chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed near the club’s King Power Stadium, after The Foxes had just drawn 1-1 with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea FC tweeted: “The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea Football Club are with @LCFC and all those affected by this evening’s terrible accident.”