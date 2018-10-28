Lewis Hamilton crowned Formula One world champion for fifth time

Hamilton only needed to finish seventh to become champion. Credit: AP

Lewis Hamilton has been crowned Formula One world champion for a fifth time, despite stuttering over the line in fourth at an incident-packed Mexican Grand Prix. The 33-year-old Mercedes star has now drawn level with Juan Manuel Fangio, and is just two short of Michael Schumacher's record, but in a dramatic race, won by Max Verstappen, he ran off the road while defending third place from Daniel Ricciardo. Hamilton, who needed to finish only seventh at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to beat Sebastian Vettel to the title with two rounds to spare, spent much of the race at odds with his Mercedes team as he struggled for pace. But, just as in Mexico City last year, Hamilton did enough to win the championship, his fourth in five quite remarkable years. Ferrari's Vettel finished second.

Hamilton is now just two titles short of Michael Schumacher's record. Credit: AP

While there may be 22 per cent less oxygen here at the high-altitude Mexico City venue, some 2,200 metres above sea level, Hamilton kept his cool on a manic stampede to the opening bend. Starting in third, the Briton was the fastest out of his marks, and cut through the middle of Ricciardo and his Red Bull team-mate Verstappen to momentarily take the lead on the 220mph, 900-yard charge to the first braking zone. With the championship on his mind, and the opening three corners the biggest threat to his historic quest, a cautious Hamilton took no risks, decelerating faster than Verstappen, and who could blame him? Hamilton slotted in behind the Dutchman, with pole-sitter Ricciardo dropping to third. Behind, Vettel, knowing that he had to win to stand any chance of stopping Hamilton, he held off a fast-starting Valtteri Bottas, the pair even banging wheels at Turn 3, both escaping without damage.

Hamilton was the first of the leaders to stop for fresh rubber on lap 11. Credit: AP

For Hamilton, second would comfortably be enough, but the man who had shown no signs of strain - despite carrying the weight of history on his shoulders - was soon complaining about his fragile tyres. Then, he snapped at his race engineer, Pete Bonnington, telling him to leave him to it. It would become a theme of the race. With Verstappen galloping into the distance, and Hamilton losing time to his rivals behind, he was the first of the leaders to stop for fresh rubber on lap 11. Hamilton started a trend, with Ricciardo and Verstappen following suit on laps 12 and 13. Vettel, running longer, stayed out, and it was not long before Kimi Raikkonen, in the sister Ferrari and out of sync with those around him, was holding up Hamilton. On lap 17, Hamilton was fixed on Raikkonen's gearbox, with the Finn struggling on worn tyres.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of Netherlands, won the race. Credit: AP

There were hearts in mouths in the Mercedes garage, as Hamilton came within inches of touching Raikkonen as they slammed on the anchors for Turn 1, before the Brit held his nerve on the outside of the left-handed Turn 2, to make his way past the Ferrari at the ensuing right-hander. Hamilton now just needed to keep his Mercedes on the tarmac, but, it is never easy with Hamilton, and it was not long before he was on the radio again, bemoaning his tyres. In contrast, Vettel was flying, and after passing Ricciardo, he was straight on to Hamilton's Mercedes. On lap 39, he whizzed past his rival for second. "The left front tyre is going to be bald," Hamilton moaned over the radio. "Why did you give me the wrong tyres, man," he yelled. Vettel had pulled out a staggering 12 seconds over Hamilton in just six laps, and the Briton was soon defending from Ricciardo. As they roared down to Turn 1, Hamilton then locked up his front-left tyre, and in a plume of white smoke, ran on to the grass.

Hamilton is now regarded as one of the best F1 drivers of all time. Credit: AP