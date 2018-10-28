Tributes paid to ‘generous’ Leicester City owner

People have been paying tribute to Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died when his helicopter crashed on Saturday.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people killed when the aircraft came down outside the King Power Stadium after the team’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Leicestershire Police said the others who died were Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, who were members of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s staff, as well as pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

The club described their chairman as “a man of kindness, of generosity” and said “Leicester City was a family under his leadership”.