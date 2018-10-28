UK throws away 295 billion pieces of plastic waste a year, report estimates

People in the UK throw away around 295 billion pieces of plastic every year, much of which is single-use and cannot be recycled, a report suggests. Campaigner Daniel Webb has revealed the extent of the plastic waste an individual gets through in the UK, and how little of it is recycled in this country. For a year Mr Webb, who lives in Margate, Kent, stored all the plastic waste he threw in the bin, collecting up a total of 4,490 individual pieces of plastic.

Some 93% of the plastic he used in a year was single-use packaging, and two thirds was used to package, wrap and consume food, the Everyday Plastic report by Mr Webb and researcher Dr Julie Schneider shows. Some 70% was not currently recyclable, the report estimates. Based on national collection rates of recyclable material, only 10% of the plastic he got through in a year would be recycled, with just 4% recycled at UK recycling facilities and the rest exported. The remaining plastic waste would be sent to landfill or burned. With Mr Webb’s plastic consumption close to average levels, the report says nationwide, the UK is likely to be throwing away 295 billion pieces of plastic every year. Mr Webb raised concerns that plastic recycling in the UK was a “poorly funded system” which needs significant investment and improvement. He said: “We can’t just rely on recycling to fix plastic pollution.

The number of plastic milk cartons collected by Daniel Webb over a year Credit: Ollie Harrop/Everyday Plastic/PA