What we know so far about Leicester helicopter crash

A helicopter often used by Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside the King Power Stadium following a match on Saturday. Here is what we know so far.

– The helicopter came down in a car park behind the King Power Stadium following a Premier League game between Leicester and West Ham. Television footage had earlier shown the helicopter about to take off from the pitch.

– Police and emergency services rushed to the scene, with video footage showing flames coming from the crashed helicopter. The area was evacuated.

– East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called at 8.38pm, and sent a doctor, two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and its Hazardous Area Response Team. The first resource arrived within two minutes of the call.