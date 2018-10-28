- ITV Report
Woman charged with murder in connection with north London stabbing
A 43-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was found with a fatal stab wound in north London.
Scotland Yard announced on Sunday that Natasha Welsh of Greyhound Hill in Hendon, had been charged with the murder of Martin Welsh.
Ms Welsh is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Monday.
Police said 47-year-old Mr Welsh was found with a stab wound at a semi-detached house Greyhound Hill, late on Friday night, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ms Welsh and two people in their twenties were arrested at the scene, but the Met confirmed late on Saturday it had released the 21-year-old man and 23-year-old woman.
Police confirmed the Mr and Ms Welsh were known to each other.
In a statement it said: “Natasha Welsh, 43, of Greyhound Hill, Hendon, was arrested on Friday October 26 after police were called to reports of a man having been stabbed.
“The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been named as 47-year-old Martin Welsh.
“Welsh is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 29 at 10am.”