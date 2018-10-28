Woman charged with murder in connection with north London stabbing

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was found with a fatal stab wound in north London.

Scotland Yard announced on Sunday that Natasha Welsh of Greyhound Hill in Hendon, had been charged with the murder of Martin Welsh.

Ms Welsh is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Monday.

Police said 47-year-old Mr Welsh was found with a stab wound at a semi-detached house Greyhound Hill, late on Friday night, and was pronounced dead at the scene.