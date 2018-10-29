German chancellor Angela Merkel to step down as CDU party leader

Angela Merkel has led her Christian Democratic Union party since 2000. Credit: AP

Angela Merkel has told her conservative party she intends to step down as its leader but remain as Germany’s chancellor following a pair of state election debacles, German media reported. Mrs Merkel had previously indicated she planned to seek another two-year term as leader of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) at a party congress in December, but appeared to be moving quickly to acknowledge pressure for renewal. The German chancellor has led the CDU since 2000 and has led the country since 2005. News agency dpa cited unidentified party sources as saying Mrs Merkel told an ongoing CDU leadership meeting she is prepared to step down as party leader but intends to remain chancellor.

Social Democratic Party leader Andrea Nahles demanded on Sunday a 'clear, binding timetable' for implementing government projects. Credit: AP

The mass-circulation daily Bild also reported she said she will not run again as party leader. Mrs Merkel’s predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, stepped down as leader of his centre-left Social Democrats in 2004 as his government struggled, but remained chancellor. For years, Mrs Merkel insisted the chancellor should also be party leader. Mrs Merkel currently governs Germany in a "grand coalition" of what traditionally have been the country’s biggest parties - the CDU, its Bavaria-only sister, the Christian Social Union, and the Social Democrats. Her fourth-term government only took office in March, but has become notorious for squabbling.

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen and health minister Jens Spahn, arrive for a CDU party’s leaders meeting in Berlin. Credit: AP