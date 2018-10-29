Apple set to announce new iPad and MacBooks

Apple is expected to announce new iPads and MacBook computers when it hosts a live event in New York on Tuesday.

The technology giant has released three new iPhone handsets as well as a new Apple Watch in the last two months, with updates to its tablet and laptop ranges now expected to follow.

A redesigned iPad Pro is predicted to be among the new products showcased, one that introduces an edge-to-edge display on the device for the first time.

This would be joined by facial recognition technology Face ID – bringing it in line with the iPhone X and XS design of an all-screen front panel and removal of the Home button.