‘Brand-new’ Lion Air passenger jet plunges into sea near Jakarta with nearly 200 people on board

A passenger jet with 189 people on board has crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.

The head of Indonesia’s disaster agency posted photos online showing debris and personal belongings from the Lion Air flight.

Indonesian TV broadcast pictures of a fuel slick and debris field.

Divers are trying to locate the wreckage of the aircraft, which crashed in waters off West Java just 13 minutes after taking-off at 6.20am.

Data from FlightAware showed the aircraft had reached an altitude of only 5,200ft before crashing.

The airline said the brand-new aircraft, on an hour-and-10-minute flight to Pangkal Pinang on an island chain off Sumatra, was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and eight crew members.

Distraught friends and relatives prayed and hugged each other as they waited for news at Pangkal Pinang’s airport, while others waited at the National Search and Rescue Agency’s headquarters in Jakarta