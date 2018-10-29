The key measures from Chancellor Philip Hammond's Budget 2018 plan

An earlier than expected increase in the income tax threshold and the higher rate threshold were the highlights of the Chancellor’s Budget.

Philip Hammond said the personal allowance, the income at which workers begin to pay tax, would increase to £12,500 from April, with the amount when the top rate of income tax is applied rising to £50,000 at the same time.

They had been due to come into effect in April 2020.

Alongside this were measures including the confirmation of a Digital Services Tax aimed at online giants making huge profits, plus cash for house building, counter-terrorism policing and the Ministry of Defence.