Commemorative 50p Brexit coin being launched on the day Britain leaves EU

Philip Hammond will unveil a commemorative Brexit coin to mark Britain's departure from the EU, it has been reported.

The Chancellor will announce details of the seven-sided 50 piece in the Budget on Monday, according to The Sun.

The coin will be available from March 29 - the day the UK leaves the EU, the paper said.

It is expected to carry the words "Friendship With All Nations".

The design of the new Brexit coin is not yet known.

The newspaper quoted a source close to the Chancellor who said Brexit was "an historic moment which will rightly be commemorated".

According to Treasury sources the department had been secretly working on plans for the coin for months, before Conservative MPs began to campaign for one.