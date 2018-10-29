Donald Trump hands out sweets to kids to mark Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are marking Halloween at the White House by handing out sweets to kids at a festive event on the South Lawn.

The couple appeared on Sunday at the Halloween event, passing out White House Hershey bars and Twizzlers to children dressed as superheros, astronauts and princesses.

The South Portico was decorated with pumpkins, hay bales and cornstalks, as a military band played spooky music.