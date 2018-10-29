Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Donald Trump hands out sweets to kids to mark Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump give candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House. Credit: AP

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are marking Halloween at the White House by handing out sweets to kids at a festive event on the South Lawn.

The couple appeared on Sunday at the Halloween event, passing out White House Hershey bars and Twizzlers to children dressed as superheros, astronauts and princesses.

The South Portico was decorated with pumpkins, hay bales and cornstalks, as a military band played spooky music.

The South Portico was decorated with pumpkins. Credit: AP

Trump and the first lady were not dressed up, but smiled, chatted and posed for photos with the kids as they distributed treats from wicker baskets.

Vistors in costume lined up to meet the President and First Lady. Credit: AP
The Trumps greeted local children at the White House. Credit: AP

The White House said the event was attended by military families and local children.

Trump made no remarks at the event, which came a day after a massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue.