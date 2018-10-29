Ecuador judge rules against Assange over London embassy changes

A judge has ruled against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, rejecting his request to loosen new requirements that he says are meant to push him into leaving his asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Judge Karina Martinez decided stricter rules recently imposed by the South American nation’s embassy — such as requiring Assange to pay for his internet and clean up after his cat — do not violate his asylum rights because authorities have the right to decide what is allowed inside the building. Ecuadorian officials praised the ruling in the latest row between the Australian hacker and the government that has provided him refuge for six years.

Relations between Assange and Ecuador have grown increasingly prickly as the years have dragged on with no solution in sight. Assange’s lawyer Carlos Poveda vowed to appeal against the decision: “The Ecuadorian state has an international responsibility to protect Mr Assange.” Assange argued that the new measures making it more difficult to receive visitors and requiring him to pay for services like laundry and medical bills are meant to coerce him into ending his asylum. The rules also make clear that if Assange does not properly feed and take care of his cat, the animal could be sent to a cats’ home.

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorean embassy in London Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP