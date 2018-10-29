Fiancee calls Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murderers 'evil criminals' at London memorial

Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz has called for the truth to be revealed about his death. Credit: PA

The fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi has called for the “evil criminals and their cowardly political masters” to be held to account for his death. Speaking at a memorial event held in Westminster, Hatice Cengiz, through a translator, said: “I believe that the Saudi regime knows where his body is. “They should answer my demand, for this is not only the demand of a fiancee, but a human and Islamic demand, from everyone, every nation.”

She also expressed disappointment in the actions of leaders in other countries and called for US President Donald Trump to “help reveal the truth and ensure justice be served”. Mr Khashoggi, a former Saudi insider and US resident, was killed in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2. The Washington Post columnist was picking up paperwork from the consulate needed for his upcoming marriage.

People attend a memorial event for murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Mechanical Engineers Institute in London Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Ms Cengiz told the memorial that the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi has “left a void in [her] heart and soul”. She said: “If only I knew what would happen, I would have entered the consulate myself. “If only I knew that would be the last time I would see my Jamal, his smile, hear his laughter, I would have stood in front of that murderous team myself.” The event on Monday was organised by the Middle East Monitor (MEMO), in association with the Al Sharq Forum.

Hatice Cengiz speaks at the memorial event. Credit: John Stillwell/PA