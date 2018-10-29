- ITV Report
Full list of PlayStation Classic games released featuring iconic series like Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil
Sony has released what games have made the cut on their PlayStation reboot which will be released on December 3.
The release date will mark exactly 24 years since the release of the original console.
Modelled on the original PlayStation, the Classic is a shrunken down version of the iconic gadget that will come with 20 games preloaded and two wired controllers.
The full list of PlayStation Classic games
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr. Driller
- Odd world: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
The announcement was greeted by gamers but there were some omissions like Crash Bandicoot, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 and Tomb Raider that did not go unnoticed.