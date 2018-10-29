Gab social media platform used by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect taken offline

A social media website popular with the far-right and where the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect had a profile has been taken offline.

The suspect Robert Gregory Bowers is alleged to have killed 11 people inside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him.

He is believed to have expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and told officers afterwards that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.

Bowers used the social media website Gab.com which has now been taken down.

It now links to a statement from chief executive Andrew Torba who writes they have been “no-platformed by essential internet infrastructure providers at every level.”

“We are the most censored, smeared, and no-platformed startup in history, which means we are a threat to the media and to the Silicon Valley Oligarchy.”