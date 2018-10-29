- ITV Report
Gab social media platform used by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect taken offline
A social media website popular with the far-right and where the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect had a profile has been taken offline.
The suspect Robert Gregory Bowers is alleged to have killed 11 people inside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him.
He is believed to have expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and told officers afterwards that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.
Bowers used the social media website Gab.com which has now been taken down.
It now links to a statement from chief executive Andrew Torba who writes they have been “no-platformed by essential internet infrastructure providers at every level.”
“We are the most censored, smeared, and no-platformed startup in history, which means we are a threat to the media and to the Silicon Valley Oligarchy.”
Torba made clear that the website was being punished despite assisting the authorities.
“Gab has spent the past 48 hours proudly working with the DOJ and FBI to bring justice to an alleged terrorist. Because of the data we provided, they now have plenty of evidence for their case. Please pray for all involved and the victims.”
“We will exercise every possible avenue to keep Gab online and defend free speech and individual liberty for all people", he said.
“You have all just made Gab a nationally recognized brand as the home of free speech online at a time when Silicon Valley is stifling political speech they disagree with to interfere in a US election.”
“People are waking up, so please keep pointing the finger at a social network instead of pointing the finger at the alleged shooter who holds sole responsibility for his actions.”
“No-platform us all you want. Ban us all you want. Smear us all you want. You can’t stop an idea. http://Gab.com and The People will rise.”
Bowers is due to appear in court on Monday.