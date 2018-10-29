How will Storm Adrian affect your Halloween?

A deep area of low pressure named as Storm Adrian by the French met service will bring damaging gale force winds, torrential thundery rain and heavy mountain snow to the Alps on Monday evening.

On its eastern flank - low lying coastal areas around the Adriatic; including Italy and the Dalmatian coast will be prone to big battering waves and a raise to sea water levels, bringing the chance of coastal flooding.

Venice will be particularly vulnerable.

As Storm Adrian heads north it'll bring icy surfaces and the low risk of freezing rain to southern Scandinavia.

It will also ease as it reaches northern Europe but bring strong winds for parts of eastern England into the early hours of Tuesday, especially in East Anglia, here we can expect some blustery rain and big waves.

Our arctic air will give way and low temperatures will recover with lighter winds encouraging some mist and fog to form in time for Halloween.