In pictures: Gentle Meghan comforts overwhelmed youngster in New Zealand

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex showed off her motherly touch as she met a visibly emotional five-year-old in New Zealand.

Meghan knelt down to comfort little Joe Young, who was part of a group of schoolchildren waiting to greet the royal couple outside a cafe in Wellington.

Harry also reassured the overwhelmed youngster by tickling his stomach.

The duke and duchess had a packed schedule on their first full day in New Zealand, meeting with mental health workers before flying by helicopter to the Abel Tasman National Park.