Leicester City players pay tribute to owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and others in helicopter crash

Supporters and family members pay tribute at Leicester City Football Club. Credit: PA

Leicester City’s "shocked" and "heartbroken" players have paid tribute to the club’s chairman after he was confirmed as one of five people to have died in the helicopter crash. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who bought Leicester in 2010, died when his helicopter spun out of control and crashed outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also lost their lives in the tragic incident. Thousands of football shirts, scarves and flowers have already been placed outside the ground. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has led tributes to the Leicester City club owner. Other players including Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire and Christian Fuchs have shared their memories to 'The boss'.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Credit: Kasper Shcmeichel/Twitter

Kasper Schmeichel, goalkeeper for Leicester City and the Denmark national team, said: "You cared so deeply for not just the club but for the entire community. Your endless contribution to Leicester’s hospitals and charities will never be forgotten," he wrote. He added: "You went above and beyond in every aspect."

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said the chairman had 'changed football forever'. Credit: Kasper Shcmeichel/Twitter

Leicester Striker Jamie Vardy said he was "struggling to find the right words," before adding, "But to me you are a legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club." "Thank you for everything you did for me, my family and our club. I will truly miss you... may you rest in peace."

Leicester Striker Jamie Vardy branded the CEO a 'legend'. Credit: Jamie Vardy / Instagram

Wes Morgan, Leicester City's club captain and defender shared a picture of teammates Kasper Schmeichel, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, and Andy King with Vichai. The chairman is holding a Leicester City football shirt with the name 'The Boss' written on the back. Morgan wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely heartbroken and devastated regarding the news of our chairman. "A man that was loved and adored by everyone here at lcfc and someone who I personally had the upmost respect for."

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and teammates with 'The Boss' Vichai. Credit: Wes Morgan / Twitter

Leicester centre back Harry Maguire said the chairman was "a truly great, kind, loving man who will be missed so much by everyone." He also praised the chairman for his support whilst playing for the national team which read: "I will never forget the Chairman's support, not only during my time at LCFC but also during the world cup."

Leicester City's leftback Christian Fuchs thanked the chairman with a social media post.

Leicester City and Wales midfielder Andy King has also paid tribute to the club chairman on Twitter, writing: "RIP Boss. You were a great person who cared so much about our club, city and everything which came with it. King added: "Thank you for enabling us to make our dreams a reality and I hope you were as proud of your club as we were of you."

Wilfred Ndidi, a midfielder for Leicester City and the Nigeria national team, paid homage to 'The Boss' saying: "You were far too kind and supportive." He added: "Thank you for all you did for the club, for always encouraging the team and coming all the way to watch me play at the world cup. Rest on sir."

Leicester midfielder James Maddison said he was "devastated and heartbroken at the news" that no one survived the helicopter crash. Maddison added the chairman was: "A wonderful thoughtful man who lived and breathed Leicester City Football Club."

Leicester's right back Danny Simpson wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for everything you have done for me, the players, the fans, the club and the whole city of Leicester. "You made mine and everyone else's dreams come true. I am devastated and can't quite process what has happened but we will do our best to help this club grow."

Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell said he was "heartbroken to hear that no one survived the crash." Writing about the Leicester chairman he said: "Vichai was one of the best people you could wish to meet, making you happy made him happy, he was always smiling and laughing."

Demarai Gray, a winger for Leicester City, said the chairman was "a generous, kind man who always had a smile on his face. Always believed in us and never stopped supporting us."

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury said he was in "disbelief and heartbroken at the news of our Chairman passing away so suddenly." He added: "There's no doubt he will be forever in our hearts and I hope as a team, as a city and as the LCFC family we will work harder than ever to do his legacy proud."